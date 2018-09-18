The couple that works out together, stays together! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx stopped by a gym in Atlanta, Georgia, during a rare public outing on Tuesday, September 18.

The 39-year-old actress is in town visiting the Beat Shazam host, 50, while he films his latest movie, Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan. The duo both looked causal in workout clothes for the outing.

Holmes and Foxx, who quietly started dating in 2013, have recently been more public with their relationship.

The twosome packed on the PDA during a trip to the beach in Malibu in July. Us exclusively captured the outing between Holmes and Foxx, where they exchanged kisses, played volleyball and shared a bottle of champagne.

“They were totally engaged with each other,” a beachgoer told Us at the time. “They were never on their phones. She had this incredible smile on her face.”

After nearly five years of keeping their relationship under wraps, a source close to the Dawson’s Creek alum told Us in August that the duo were ready to be out in the open.

“Katie and Jamie care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that,” the source revealed. “They knew the second they stepped out together, it would open the gates for criticism.”

A second insider told Us in June that Holmes is “smitten” with Foxx.

“She has fun with him when they are together,” the second insider explained. “It’s a relationship that works for her.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Suri, from 2006 to 2012. Foxx, meanwhile, has two daughters Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 9, from previous relationships.

