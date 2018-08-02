After nearly five years of secret meet-ups, Katie Holmes is finally flaunting her romance with Jamie Foxx. The typically low-key couple stepped out on July 21 for a day trip to a beach in Malibu, where they only had eyes for each other.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, and the Beat Shazam host, 50, enjoyed a fun-filled game of volleyball during their afternoon outing. Later on, they shared a bottle of champagne while relaxing in the sand. Despite being surrounded by other beachgoers, the pair were not shy about showing PDA, something they strayed away from when they first began seeing each other in 2013.

Scroll down to see all of the exclusive photos from Holmes and Foxx’s beach date, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly for more on their relationship!