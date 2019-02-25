Showing Us all that, when it comes to red carpets, two is better than one, celebs took advantage of the plus-one as they stylishly arrived at the 2019 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in L.A. on Sunday, February 24. From sexy couples to sweet sister duos to adorable mother-daughter dates, the 91st annual Academy Awards was full of powerful pairs.

The crown jewel of awards season played host to plenty of noteworthy duos. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continued their red carpet style streak in complementary Tom Ford numbers. While Jason Momoa‘s pink scrunchie may have stolen show inside, the Aquaman star and Lisa Bonet showed off their super cool fashion sense in coordinating Fendi looks poignantly designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell also coordinated in Armani.

But not every couple was romantic — some stars made the Oscars a family affair. Sure, Michael B. Jordan posed with his fierce Black Panther cast mates, but his actual partner-in-crime for the evening was his mama, Donna Jordan. Charlize Theron walked the carpet with her mother, Greta Maritz, and then there was the sister act of Emily and Zooey Deschanel.

Proving that co-stars can sometimes make the best dates, Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira were the perfect pair, as were The Favourite actors Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn (hey, if we didn’t get an Alwyn and Taylor Swift debut on the red carpet, at least we got this dapper duo).

The 17 Hottest Oscars Duos, Dates and Couples of All Time

When you consider the history of the Oscars red carpet, it should come as no surprise that some of the night’s biggest stars brought a stylish plus-one. Whether it was the iconic pairings of Sonny and Cher and Michael Jackson and Madonna or the more modern couplings of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, two-of-a-kind is the name-of-the-game at the Academy Awards.

From Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk to Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, keep scrolling to see the hottest duos on the 2019 Oscars red carpet!