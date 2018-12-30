Love Lives

Katie Holmes Kisses Boyfriend Jamie Foxx on Yacht in Miami: Photos

 Mega Agency
Heating up. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx took their romance to Florida ahead of New Year’s Eve, and the couple were spotted indulging in PDA, including a passionate kiss, as they spent time on a luxury yacht.

The couple are enjoying a break on an $8 million, 150-foot cruiser called the Utopia III. The spacious ship features five staterooms, separate his-and-her bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes and a huge sundeck and is staffed by 10 crew members, according to an online sales listing.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, was seen wearing a red-and-white striped Eberjey top and matching shorts as she wrapped her arms around the Oscar winner, 51, on Friday, December 28. She had her hair up in a messy bun as she kissed Foxx, who was dressed in a black T-shirt.

