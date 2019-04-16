Low-key love! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx kept it casual during an outing in New York City on Tuesday, April 16.

The couple smiled and held hands as they took a stroll in the Upper West Side. Holmes, 40, sported a gray sweatsuit, a baseball cap, a pair of Adidas and sunglasses, while Foxx, 51, wore a chic black coat, ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Although the Dawson’s Creek alum and the Robin Hood star tend to keep their romance under wraps, they previously stepped out together in Los Angeles for an ice cream date on April 9. An eyewitness exclusively told Us that the private pair “looked happy” and “were very chill” as they spent time with Foxx’s 25-year-old daughter, Corinne, at Bacio di Latte.

Us broke the news in March 2015 that Holmes and Foxx had been quietly seeing each other for nearly two years. “Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” a source recently told Us of the A-list duo. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

A second insider added that Holmes doesn’t mind that her beau isn’t ready to settle down quite yet: “She’s infatuated with him. It’s what Katie signed up for.”

Although Foxx raised eyebrows after declaring his single status at an Oscars party in February, he and the Ray Donovan actress shut down split rumors during a romantic NYC outing in March.

The pair are committed to keeping their love out of the spotlight for the well-being of their respective children. Holmes shares daughter Suri, 12, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, while Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and daughter Annalise, 9, with ex Kristin Grannis.

“Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship. They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don’t want to disrupt either of their families,” explained the first source. “Jamie rarely has her over [to] his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids.”

