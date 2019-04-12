Taking the next step? Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been in a relationship for several years, but do not expect them to say, “I do,” in the near future.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

In January, a second insider explained that the Ray Donovan actress, 40, does not care that the Robin Hood actor, 51, is not looking to settle down because “she’s infatuated with him.” The source told Us: “It’s what Katie signed up for.”

The Oscar winner sparked split speculation in February after he announced he was single during an Oscars gala, but the pair proved they were still going strong when they took a romantic stroll in New York City the following month.

Holmes and Foxx showcased their love once again during a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9. The Dawson’s Creek alum and the “Blame It” singer held hands as they got ice cream with Foxx’s daughter Corinne at Bacio di Latte. An eyewitness told Us that the couple “looked very happy” and “were very chill” as they grabbed dessert.

In March 2015, Us broke the news that Holmes and Foxx had been in a relationship for nearly two years. The duo are notoriously quiet about their romance, which a source explained is due to their desire to “protect” their families.

“They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don’t want to disrupt either of their families,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids.”

Holmes shares 12-year-old daughter Suri with actor Tom Cruise, whom she was married to from 2006 to 2012. Foxx, for his part, shares Corinne, 25, with ex Connie Kline and Annalise, 10, with ex Kina Grannis.

