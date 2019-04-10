Keeping close! Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Katie Holmes strolled hand-in-hand in Los Angeles during a date night on Tuesday, April 9.

Holmes, 40, sported a tan jacket, cropped jeans and flats for the outing, while the Robin Hood star, 51, laid low in a white long sleeve shirt and sneakers that he paired with dark workout pants. The two appeared to be in good spirits as they opted for dinner, a movie and an ice cream outing in which Foxx’s 25-year-old daughter, Corrine, joined them.

Though the couple is still very much together despite Foxx sparking split speculation in February when he announced he was “single” at an event, the notoriously private pair are going to remain mum on their romance.

“They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don’t want to disrupt either of their families,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids.”

Us broke the news in March 2015 that Holmes and Foxx were dating, and had been together for nearly two years at the time. “Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship,” the insider explained to Us, noting that they are also “close friends.”

Last month, the twosome put an end to split rumors when they were spotted bundled up and holding hands during a walk in New York City, which was the first time they were photographed together since December 2018. A source previously told Us that even though the couple isn’t often seen in public together, they “see each other more than people would think.”

A source explained to Us in January that Holmes is “infatuated” with Foxx, though he isn’t interested in settling down. “Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that,” the insider added.

Prior to their relationship, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Suri. Foxx is also father of 10-year-old daughter Annalise with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

