Fun in the sun. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are taking full advantage of their Miami vacation.

One day after the couple were spotted passionately kissing on a luxury yacht, they were caught riding Jet Skis, side by side, in Biscayne Bay, a lagoon located on the Atlantic coast of South Florida.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, and the Oscar winner, 51, who have been quietly seeing each other for years after first getting cozy in October 2013, both wore black life jackets on the Saturday, December 29, trip. The two paired their life preservers with pair of shorts. (Hers were pink-and-white striped; his were gray.) The actress’ look was completed with a white tank top and a messy bun.

