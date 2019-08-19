Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Split After Six Years Together





Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have ended their six-year relationship, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

According to an insider, Holmes, 40, was the one to pull the plug on their relationship. The split comes days after the Oscar winner was spotted out in L.A. with another woman, Sela Vave, on Saturday, August 17. The Robin Hood actor, 51, was photographed holding hands with the singer while leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood.

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that Holmes was overheard talking to friends over dinner at La Esquina restaurant that she and Foxx had broken up.

A source told Page Six that the Dawson’s Creek alum told a pal, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

Days before his outing with Vave, Foxx was spotted with a mystery blonde. The pair visited Delilah and Highlight Room on Thursday, August 15.

The Kennedys After Camelot actress, who was previously married to Tom Cruise and shares daughter Suri, 13, with the Top Gun actor, was seen smiling as she stepped out in NYC on Sunday, August 18.

Holmes and Foxx, who were first linked in 2013, were last seen together at the 2019 Met Gala in early May.

The private pair posed together on the red carpet and goofed off in a limo on the way to the event in Instagram Stories posted by designer Zac Posen.

There was speculation in February that the couple had split after Foxx claimed he was single at an Oscars event, but they were spotted hanging out in Central Park in NYC the following month.

An insider told Us Weekly in April that Holmes and Foxx were not planning to take the next step in their relationship.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” a source revealed at the time. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

