Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Cruise Through the Years

All grown up! Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, isn’t a little girl anymore.

While she has managed to stay mostly out of the spotlight since her famous parents divorced after five years of marriage in 2012, when she does make a rare appearance on a mother-daughter outing, she’s the spitting image of her parents!

Holmes gave a glimpse into their relationship during a March 2017 Town & Country interview.

“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” she told the magazine at the time. “The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

She added: “Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

