



The perfect pair! Katie Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, posed for a black-and-white photo.

The actress, 41, and the teenager smiled for the camera in the sweet shot on Holmes’ Thursday, December 26, Instagram Story.

The Ohio native welcomed her and Tom Cruise’s daughter in 2006 and admitted in November that she and Suri “kind of grew up together.”

“I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” the Dawson’s Creek alum told Elle UK at the time “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match.”

In April, a gushed to Us Weekly exclusively about what a “great kid” Suri is. “She is so sweet and well-mannered,” the insider shared at the time. “She’s extremely polite and respectful. She’s just a good girl who is a joy to be around. Katie has done things right with her because she’s very grounded and down to earth. She doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all. She’s kind and she always shows gratitude.”

The source added, “She’s a normal tween. She loves pop music and fashion and hanging out with her friends. She’s into ballet and dancing. That’s one of her favorite hobbies. She’s curious and loves to learn. She does well in school. She’s close to her grandparents and aunts. They are a close-knit family and have done everything they can to be there for her and to help with her upbringing.”

One of Holmes’ “worries” while raising Suri is about the teenager encountering bad influences. “Doesn’t every parent [worry about that]? There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense,” the director explained to Elle UK. “The atmosphere around the world is … terrifying.”

The last time that Cruise, 57, and his daughter were seen in public together was in 2013.