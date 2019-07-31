



Tom Cruise can’t have any sort of relationship with his youngest daughter, Suri , because of his affiliation to the Church of Scientology , a former Scientologist exclusively claims in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In fact, the last time the actor, 57, was spotted with the 13-year-old was in 2013 — shortly after his ex-wife Katie Holmes blindsided him with her 2012 divorce filing.

But Samantha Domingo, the former follower who left the organization in 2004, told Us that the sighting was likely just for appearances. In reality, Cruise is “not allowed” to have a relationship with his teenage daughter because she’s not a Scientologist.

“Maybe he did it for a photo op,” says the author of Je Suis a Cult Whistleblower: Scientology Kills, “to make it seem like he was connected so he wouldn’t be criticized.”

Meanwhile the Mission: Impossible star has a close bond with his two older children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24 — both Scientologists as well — with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

And while a source previously insisted to Us that Scientologists are allowed to see “their child if they wanted to” and it’s Cruise’s choice not to see Suri, Domingo adds that there is more to the situation.

Members of the Church are big believers in reincarnation, she says, so their viewpoint is that “Suri’s not really his daughter — she’s just a spiritual being in his daughter’s body.”

A spokeswoman for the Church, however, vehemently denies all of Domingo’s allegations, calling them “fiction” and adding, “Everything about your inquiry misrepresents the Church of Scientology, its practices, and the lifestyle of its ministry.”

For more on Cruise and Suri’s relationship — plus other Scientology secrets — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!