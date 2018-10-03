Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology are distant memories for Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

“Katie and Nicole have moved on from their time with Tom and are leading their own lives outside of the church,” Tony Ortega, former editor in chief of The Village Voice and a staunch critic of Scientology, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

When Kidman, 51, divorced Cruise, 56, in 2001 after nearly 11 years of marriage, their adopted children, Isabella, now 25, and Connor, 23, lived full-time with the Top Gun star and cut off practically all contact with their mom. But in recent years, Kidman — who wed Keith Urban in 2006 and later welcomed daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7 — has worked to reconnect with her eldest kids.

Still, Isabella and Connor are “full-fledged Scientologists and very much under the influence and guidance of their father,” Ortega, 55, claims to Us.

Cruise married Holmes in 2006 after his divorce from the Big Little Lies star. He and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, welcomed daughter Suri, now 12, before Holmes blindsided him by filing to end their six-year marriage in 2012. The actor has not been spotted with Suri since 2013, the same year that Holmes started quietly dating Jamie Foxx.

“Tom chose as wives women who are incredible mothers,” Ortega tells Us. “Katie and Nicole have spoken about raising their daughters to be independent and giving them a solid education, which is the opposite of Scientology teachings. Just living their lives is their way of moving on from the Church of Scientology.”

Former Scientologist turned outspoken critic Leah Remini recently claimed that Kidman and Holmes signed agreements during their respective divorces from Cruise that dictate who they talk to. In response to the 48-year-old actress’ claims, a spokesperson for the church tells Us, “Ms. Remini’s ridiculous rants are unending, and the myths and tales she [spreads] are growing more bizarre by the day.”

Us Weekly reached out to Cruise’s rep for comment.

For more on Kidman and Holmes’ battle against their mutual ex-husband and Scientology, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

