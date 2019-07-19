Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne aren’t walking down the aisle anytime soon. Weeks after the pair were spotted sporting matching bands on their ring fingers — which subsequently sent fans in a frenzy — a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that they’re not engaged.

Instead, the twosome, who just celebrated their one year together in June, are merely just happy in the now. They’re “madly, madly in love,” says the source.

While the model, 26, and actress, 29, are in no rush to wed, they did, however, take a big a step in their romance recently. A source told Us in June that Benson had sold her house in Los Angeles and moved in with Delevingne.

“They are so great,” the source said. “All their friends mix well together. They have never been happier. Their relationship is really healthy.”

