Could wedding bells soon be ringing for Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson? Fans are convinced the couple are engaged after they were spotted sporting matching bands on their ring fingers while on vacation in Saint Tropez.

Twitter erupted with posts of speculation on Monday, July 8, after the model, 26, and the Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, were seen getting cozy with the subtle, gold jewelry on full display.

The twosome looked so in love as they packed on the PDA and sported matching white tank tops in the French Riviera town.

“So Cara delevingne & Ashley Benson [were] hanging out on streets holding hands, visited their friend’s museum, took out some money from ATM & then GOT ENGAGED!?!? GOALS…LITERALLY GOALS!!!!” one fan wrote. Another added: “Reasons to live: ashley benson and cara delevingne are engaged ! ❤️🌈.”

Their romantic trip comes just weeks after the duo celebrated their first anniversary together. Last month, Delevingne posted a rare video on Instagram of the two embracing in a steamy makeout session and days later, opened up to E! News about why it was the perfect time to publicly celebrate their love.

“Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened,” the U.K. native explained at the TrevorLIVE gala where she attended with Benson. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

During the event, Delevingne took the stage and delivered a powerful and emotional speech about learning to be “honest” with herself about her sexuality and gave a special shout-out to her love.

The Suicide Squad actress referred to a “very special woman is this room” before she gushed over her girlfriend, who was in the audience documenting the speech on Instagram.

“You know who you are,” Delevingne said. “She is one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier in June that Benson — who first sparked romance rumors with Delevingne in August 2018 — sold her house so that she could move in with the Paper Towns star.

