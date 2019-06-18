No better way to commemorate an important relationship milestone! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had a special date night at the TrevorLIVE gala in New York City on Monday, June 17 — and it just so happened to be the perfect time to celebrate.

Delevingne, 26, opened up to E! News about the two important reasons she recently went public with her romance with Benson, 29. “Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened,” the model explained. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Inside the event, Delevingne delivered a powerful speech about how she learned to be “honest” with herself after years of trying to “hide the fact” that she “liked women.” Toward the end of her message, the Suicide Squad star gave a sweet shout-out to a “very special woman is this room,” seemingly referring to her girlfriend, who proudly documented the moment on Instagram.

“You know who you are,” Delevingne gushed. “She is one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

The couple’s public outing comes days after Delevingne posted an intimate video on Instagram of her and Benson kissing in honor of LGBT Pride month, to which her love responded with heart emojis in the comments section. It was the first time the pair put their love on display after months of dating speculation.

And that wasn’t the only big moment in their relationship recently. Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Pretty Little Liars alum had sold her home in Los Angeles so she could move in with Delevingne.

Benson and Delevingne first sparked romance rumors in August 2018 after they were spotted sharing a kiss in London’s Heathrow Airport and later leaving Kylie Jenner’s birthday party together.

Months later, a source confirmed to Us that the couple are dating. “This is the first girl [Cara has] ever dated,” the insider explained in October 2018. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”

