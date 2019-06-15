Pride is in the air! Cara Delevingne put her relationship with Ashley Benson on full display after months of keeping it coy.

The model, 26, posted an Instagram video of herself and the Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, making out on Friday, June 14. “#PRIDE,” Delevingne captioned the clip, tagging Benson and adding rainbow, heart and heart-eyes emojis.

The Spring Breakers actress reacted to the show of affection by leaving three hearts in the comments section.

The post comes just days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Benson sold her Los Angeles home in order to move in with Delevingne.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in August 2018 when they were spotted kissing in London’s Heathrow Airport and leaving Kylie Jenner’s birthday party together. “They met when they were filming Her Smell,” a source told Us at the time. “They’ve been hanging out since filming started.”

Benson is “very happy” in the relationship, an insider previously said. “Ashley and Cara are dating. This is the first girl she’s ever dated,” the source explained in October 2018. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”

Delevingne defended their connection when social media trolls claimed the Pixels actress “deserves better” and is not “gay.” After Benson encouraged the haters to “mind your own business” and “stop making things up,” the Paper Towns star stepped in. “You are f–king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s–t to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram,” she replied. “I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my [sic] time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

