Cara Delevingne has a new, pretty little roommate: Ashley Benson.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, “sold her house in Los Angeles,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She moved into Cara’s place there.”

This comes just months after the model, 26, called the actress her “true love” when clapping back against trolls who criticized their relationship.

“You are f—king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s—t to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram,” she fired back at critics on Instagram in April. “I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

The Spring Breakers star and England native first sparked romance rumors in August 2018 after they were spotted leaving Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. Two months later, a source exclusively told Us that the pair were very happy together.

“Ashley and Cara are dating. This is the first girl she’s ever dated,” the source said. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

