A modern love story! Sarah Paulson revealed the sweet way that her romance with Holland Taylor started.

“It’s a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else, she was too then. And then there was, like, a Twitter thing that happened,” the Bird Box actress, 44, recalled on the Wednesday, January 23, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton’s house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it and breezed by one another and then started following each other on Twitter.”

Paulson’s American Horror Story costar Billy Eichner chimed in, “So Holland Taylor slid into your DMs?”

The Glass actress, who started dating Taylor, 76, in June 2015, laughed and replied, “She actually did! Pretty great.”

Paulson previously gushed over her relationship with the Legally Blonde star, who is almost 32 years her senior, during an interview with Elle in October 2018. “I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that, on paper, it’s unconventional,” she said at the time. “For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me — just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”

Taylor shared a similar sentiment about Paulson in January 2017. “I’m the luckiest person in the world,” the Two and a Half Men alum raved on SiriusXM’s Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard at the time. “I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

The Practice star also praised her girlfriend’s booming career while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2018. “It’s hard to grasp normal life out of such a schedule like hers is, but her career has soared this year and she knows she has to do it while it is soaring,” Taylor explained. “She knows she has to do everything. She can’t pass things by during this period, so she’s doing great.”

