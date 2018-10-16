Love takes time! Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson have been dating for more than three years, but they are still trying to figure out how to navigate their busy schedules.

“We have so little time together,” the Practice alum, 75, told Us Weekly exclusively at Elle’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Monday, October 15. “My work schedule is fairly complicated; hers is unbelievable. I mean, she hasn’t even had a day off.”

Since Paulson, 43, spends more than a dozen hours a day filming American Horror Story, the couple typically only find time to do simple things together.

“We like to do what a lot of people do,” Holland told Us. “We don’t have much time at home. We watch television, we talk, we read for a few minutes here and there. It’s hard to grasp normal life out of such a schedule like hers is, but her career has soared this year and she knows she has to do it while it is soaring. She knows she has to do everything. She can’t pass things by during this period, so she’s doing great.”

The American Crime Story alum was one of the women honored during Monday night’s event, which was sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, Hearts On Fire and Calvin Klein.

“It’s a turning point because this year I’m an honoree. I’ve been to this event a couple of times, and it’s always an incredibly moving night,” Paulson told Us. “You hear very personal stories from people feel safe enough to talk about things from an emotional standpoint where no one is worried about being too cool, and I think that’s really exciting and empowering and encourages that feeling of sisterhood.”

Taylor, for her part, was looking forward to hearing her girlfriend’s speech. “I always love to hear her speak,” she gushed to Us. “She always has something to say worth hearing, and I love to see her shine.”

Taylor and Paulson, who share a 32-year age difference, were first linked in mid-2015.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!