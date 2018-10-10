Love knows no age. Sarah Paulson hopes her relationship with partner Holland Taylor helps inspire others to follow their hearts.

The American Horror Story star, 43, opened up about her romance with The Practice alum, who is 32 years her senior, to Elle for its Women in Hollywood issue. “I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me — just trying to be as real as possible,” the actress told the publication. “If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2015 that the pair were an item and had been seeing each other for six months.

Paulson previously explained she knew their relationship would raise eyebrows due to their age difference — not that it mattered to her. “I’m with a much older person and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and, to me, it’s the last interesting thing about me. … I am a woman of a certain age who chose not to have children, and who has made my career my priority,” she told The Edit in December 2017. “I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s OK.”

The Golden Globe winner also told The Edit that she was warned to “be careful” dating Taylor, as it could keep her from getting work. However, the Ocean’s 8 star publicly declared her feelings for Taylor during the 2016 Emmys after winning an award for her role as Marcia Clarke on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. “Holland Taylor, I love you,” she declared while finishing up her speech.

The feeling is mutual when it comes to Taylor. “I’m the luckiest person in the world,” the Two and A Half Men actress said on SiriusXM’s Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard in January 2017. “I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

