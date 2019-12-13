



Prepare to swoon! Blake Shelton released his new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, on Friday, December 13 — and it includes a sweet duet with Gwen Stefani titled “Nobody But You.”

The midtempo song starts with a verse from the country singer, 43. The No Doubt frontwoman, 50, joins in during the pre-chorus and sings in unison with her beau until the track ends.

The couple explained the meaning behind their latest collaboration backstage at The Voice in the lead-up to its release.

“I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a little bit of a jerk to [fellow coach Kelly Clarkson] still, but I was a jerk to everybody. … Look how nice I am now!”

Stefani echoed, “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that. Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well — not to change the subject — but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

The Voice coaches previously collaborated on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” from the ACM Award winner’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest, as well as the title track from the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

“Nobody But You” is one of the 12 new songs on Shelton’s 12th studio album. The tracklist also includes the Grammy-nominated hit “God’s Country” and the rising single “Hell Right.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Shelton and Stefani’s romance in November 2015 on the heels of their respective divorce filings from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, with whom the fashion designer shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. The entertainers recently bought a house together, and are rumored to be nearing an engagement.

Listen to “Nobody But You” above, and read the five most swoon-worthy lyrics below!

1. “When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free / But that ain’t gonna work for me.” – Both

2. “I don’t wanna look back in 30 years / And wonder who you’re married to.” – Shelton

3. “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t even wanna even breathe.” – Both

4. “Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.” – Both

5. “I’ve been thinking about what I want in my life / It begins and ends the same.” – Both