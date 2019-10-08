Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Bought a House Together

New digs! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking a big step in their relationship.

“Gwen and Blake have bought a house together and it’s currently being renovated which is why they are living in a rental in Bel-Air,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, and the country crooner, 43, started seeing each other in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. Earlier this month, the twosome celebrated Stefani’s birthday together.

“Blake took Gwen’s cell phone away on her 50th birthday so that she could focus on being in the moment and spend quality time with family and friends,” the source tells Us.

Shelton also commemorated Stefani’s big day via Twitter.

“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” he tweeted on October 3.

A source previously told Us that the “God’s Country” singer is “extremely close” to the No Doubt frontwoman’s three sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, whom Stefani shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” a second source told Us in May. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Us previously confirmed that Shelton and Stefani divide their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma. According to a third insider, Stefani loves spending time with Shelton on his ranch.

“She stays away from the Hollywood scene and is a total homebody,” the insider told Us in June. “Take away her celebrity status and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake.”

Prior to his relationship with Stefani, Shelton was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. The “Sweet Escape” songstress, meanwhile, finalized her divorce from Rossdale, 53, in 2016 after 14 years of marriage.

“We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible,” Rossdale told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine in 2017 about their split. “It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It’s one of the greatest gifts, and I’m grateful for her every day.”

