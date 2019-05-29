Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoy living a simple life. For them, that means escaping the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and heading out east to the country singer’s sprawling ranch in his native Oklahoma.

When the couple of more than three years are in L.A. with her three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5 (whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale), they prioritize family. The duo “go to church on the weekends or to Orange County to see Gwen’s parents,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

There, the Voice judge, 42, is hands-on with the boys, often picking them up from school and attending their sporting events.

He’s also just as involved outside of the city. In Oklahoma, they’re usually outdoors. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” says the source. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

While the pair seem to have the perfect family dynamic, they’re holding off on future engagement and wedding plans since the former No Doubt front woman, 49, wants her marriage to Rossdale annulled by the Catholic church. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her,” a source previously told Us. “And Blake is completely supportive of this.”

For more on Shelton and Stefani’s love story, watch the video above, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!