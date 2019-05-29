Exclusive

Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Life on the Ranch With Her Sons

By

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoy living a simple life. For them, that means escaping the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and heading out east to the country singer’s sprawling ranch in his native Oklahoma.

When the couple of more than three years are in L.A. with her three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5 (whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale), they prioritize family. The duo “go to church on the weekends or to Orange County to see Gwen’s parents,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Blake-Shelton-Gwen-Stefani-with-sons
Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale attend STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

There, the Voice judge, 42, is hands-on with the boys, often picking them up from school and attending their sporting events.

He’s also just as involved outside of the city. In Oklahoma, they’re usually outdoors. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” says the source. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Blake-Shelton-and-Gwen-Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason Merritt/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

While the pair seem to have the perfect family dynamic, they’re holding off on future engagement and wedding plans since the former No Doubt front woman, 49, wants her marriage to Rossdale annulled by the Catholic church. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her,” a source previously told Us. “And Blake is completely supportive of this.”

Prince Harry Megan Archie Adjusting to Parenthood UW2319 Us Weekly Cover Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton

For more on Shelton and Stefani’s love story, watch the video above, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below! Listen on Google Play Music

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more