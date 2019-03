Better after breakup, indeed! After they each went through devastating divorces in summer 2015, Voice alum Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton found solace and companionship in one another. “[He] had been going through literally the exact same thing in literally the exact same time frame,” Stefani told The New York Times in March 2016 of her new man.

Here, Us Weekly compiles their sweetest moments together. Click through for their relationship timeline!