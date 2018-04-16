She’s his honey bee! Blake Shelton brought Gwen Stefani as his ACM Awards date for the very first time in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15.

The couple — who began dating in November 2015 — sat front row at the star-studded event at MGM Grand’s Garden Arena. “@blakeshelton #acmawards #datenight gx,” Stefani, 48, captioned an Instagram pic of the couple walking into the facility.

That wasn’t the cutest part of their night, however. Stefani was later caught on camera adorably singing along while Shelton, 41, performed his hit “I Lived It.” She proudly watched on and — like everyone else — gave him a standing ovation at the end.

Stefani will also be hitting the stage in Sin City this summer. Last week, she officially announced her Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency, which will begin on June 27.

Shelton and Stefani sat a couple of seats away from Miranda Lambert during the show on Sunday night. (Shelton and Lambert ended their four-year marriage in July 2015.) An onlooker tells Us that Shelton and Stefani were backstage when Lambert took home the award for Song of the Year for “Tin Man” and Female Vocalist of the Year, but did applaud her from the audience when she performed “Keeper of the Flame.”

As previously reported, Lambert and musician Anderson East recently split after two years together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!