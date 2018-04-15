Reba McEntire will bring the fun as host of the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, which are airing live from the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15.
Stars set to perform at the ACMs include Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Dierks Bentley, while host McEntire will team up with Kelly Clarkson for the ACM Flashbacks part of the show.
Carrie Underwood is also set to take the stage for the first time since suffering multiple injuries in a fall at her Nashville home last November. The American Idol alum is performing her new ballad, “Cry Pretty.”
Chris Stapleton is nominated for eight awards including Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett has six nominations and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw scored a first-ever nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category.
See the complete list of nominees and winners below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
***WINNER: Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
***WINNER: Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
RaeLynn
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco
LoCash
***WINNER: Midland
Runaway June
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Album of the Year
The Breaker – Little Big Town
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“I’ll Name the Dogs” – Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
“Female” – Keith Urban (songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally)
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)
“Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton (songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton)
Video of the Year
“Black” – Dierks Bentley
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
“What Ifs” – Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!