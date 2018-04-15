Reba McEntire will bring the fun as host of the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, which are airing live from the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15.

Stars set to perform at the ACMs include Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Dierks Bentley, while host McEntire will team up with Kelly Clarkson for the ACM Flashbacks part of the show.

Carrie Underwood is also set to take the stage for the first time since suffering multiple injuries in a fall at her Nashville home last November. The American Idol alum is performing her new ballad, “Cry Pretty.”

Chris Stapleton is nominated for eight awards including Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett has six nominations and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw scored a first-ever nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category.

See the complete list of nominees and winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

***WINNER: Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

***WINNER: Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

RaeLynn

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

LoCash

***WINNER: Midland

Runaway June

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Album of the Year

The Breaker – Little Big Town

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“I’ll Name the Dogs” – Blake Shelton

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

“Female” – Keith Urban (songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally)

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)

“Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton (songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton)

Video of the Year

“Black” – Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

“What Ifs” – Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina

