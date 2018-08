Carrie and Mike’s Love Story

She’s one of country music’s biggest powerhouse vocalists, and he’s a Canadian NHL star who plays for the Nashville Predators, but Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are a perfect fit! The pair met at one of the American Idol winner’s concerts in 2008 and have been going strong ever since. From their 2010 wedding to the 2015 birth of their first child, see a timeline of their love story!