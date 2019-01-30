After welcoming their second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in the early morning hours of January 21, Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher “are in total bliss right now,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“The delivery was long, but there were no complications,” the insider says. “The road to having this baby was so difficult emotionally and physically on both Mike and Carrie, so to have Jacob come home happy and healthy really fills them with immeasurable joy.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer, 35, and the former NHL player, 38, endured numerous hardships in the years before Jacob’s arrival. In September, the season four American Idol winner opened up about suffering three miscarriages after the birth of their first son, Isaiah, in 2015. Then, in the midst of her fertility struggles, a fall at her Nashville home in 2017 left Underwood with a broken wrist and needing “between 40 and 50 stitches” in her face.

For more on how the Oklahoma native overcame adversity, check out the video above.

And for even more on her life with new baby Jacob, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!