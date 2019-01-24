Doting dad! Mike Fisher gushed over his newborn son, Jacob, days after wife Carrie Underwood gave birth to their second child.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from the Lord!” the former NHL star, 38, captioned a sweet photo holding the tot on Wednesday, January 23. “The last few years has has [sic] had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Underwood, 35, who also shares son Isaiah, 3, with Fisher, previously suffered three miscarriages and was badly injured in a fall at her Nashville home at the end of 2017 before announcing her pregnancy in August 2018. She welcomed Jacob on Monday, January 21.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” the country songstress captioned a series of photos of herself, Fisher and Isaiah with the baby on Wednesday. “Our hearts are so full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

The American Idol season 4 winner, who married the former Nashville Predators player in July 2010, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her family in November 2018. “I feel so blessed. It took us a while to get here,” she gushed, two months before giving birth to Jacob. “[I’m] just so thankful to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

