The country pop star, 35, shared a solemn black-and-white photo of herself via Instagram on Wednesday, April 4, hard at work. Underwood sported a chic sweatshirt and wore her hair in a bun as she sat in front of a microphone.

The Grammy winner has kept a low profile since undergoing surgery last November following the accident. “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she told fans on New Year’s Day of her condition. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Underwood released her first music video post-fall in March for her hit song “The Champion,” featuring Ludacris. She also shared a photo of herself working out with Fisher, 37, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, thanking them for making exercise enjoyable, although “a bit less productive, but that’s OK!”

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in February that the hockey pro has been a constant source of support for the “Before He Cheats” songstress through her recovery. The pal also noted that Underwood and Fisher are hoping to expand their family of three in the near future.

“Everyone around her knows she wants a big family and they’re always trying for another baby,” the source said, adding that the couple have never been happier in their relationship. “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy. They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

The “All-American Girl” crooner and the NHL player met during a backstage meet-and-greet at one of her concerts in 2008. They tied the knot in Greensboro, Georgia, in July 2010.

