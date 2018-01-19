Healing like a rockstar! Two months after suffering a broken wrist due to a fall outside her Nashville home, Carrie Underwood appears to be healed.

The 34-year-old country superstar took to Instagram on Friday, January 19, to share the good news with her followers.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!” she captioned the picture of an X-ray. “Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!! 😉 I’m good to go!”

As previously reported, the American Idol alum took a slip in November that landed her in the hospital and unable to perform at the Country Rising concert later that same week. “On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Underwood later revealed that the fall resulted in a more serious injury — one that may cause her to “look a bit different.”

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote in a post on her fan club website on New Years Day. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

She added: “Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Despite her recent injuries, Underwood has continued to hit the studio. She released her new Super Bowl song “The Champion” with Ludacris earlier this month. The video for the song, which was filmed last year, will premiere at the opening of the annual NFL championship event’s broadcast on February 4. The inspirational track will also be featured throughout NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

