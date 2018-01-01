Carrie Underwood revealed she “might look a bit different” after getting “between 40 and 50 stitches” to her face after a fall in November.

The country superstar, 34, broke her wrist after falling down some steps outside her Nashville home, but Underwood wrote in a post to her fan club members that the incident was far more serious than originally reported.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight and Taste of Country. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

The American Idol alum told fans that, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer continued, “Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Despite this, the mom of one insisted that she is “determined to make 2018 amazing,” and is headed back into the studio next week, adding that when she is ready to get in front of a camera, “I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood has kept a low profile on social media since her accident but shared a photo of her face covered up by a scarf on Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, and was pictured wearing a wrist brace in a photo that Below Deck star Adrienne Gang tweeted on December 13.

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck,” the Bravo star captioned the photo, later tweeting that the singer “looked amazing.”

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!