Carrie Underwood underwent surgery for her broken wrist on Tuesday, November 14, after falling outside her Nashville home on Friday, November 10.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on,” the American Idol winner, 34, tweeted on Wednesday, November 15. “I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Her rep revealed on Friday that the “Before He Cheats” singer had broken her wrist and suffered other injuries just two days after she hosted the CMA Awards in Nashville with Brad Paisley. “On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her rep said in the statement to Us Weekly. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, was by her side at the hospital. Her rep said the retired NHL player “was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital.” The rep added that “her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes.”

The “Something in the Water” singer took to Twitter on Sunday to thank everyone for their get-well wishes. “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Due to her injuries, Underwood didn’t perform at the Country Rising benefit concert on Sunday, November 12, in Nashville for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and people affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!