Carrie Underwood is back in action! The country singer, 34, released a new song titled “The Champion” on Friday, January 12.

The inspirational track, which features a guest verse from rapper Ludacris, was recorded for Super Bowl LII. The music video was filmed last year and will premiere at the opening of the annual NFL championship event’s broadcast on February 4. The song will also be featured throughout NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said in a press release. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

Ludacris, 40, added, “It was a pleasure to collaborate with Carrie for this inspirational song.”

The “Before It Cheats” songstress is no stranger to the NFL. She has been the face and voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the past five seasons. She also sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XLIV in 2009.

The release of “The Champion” comes a few weeks after Underwood revealed that she had to get “between 40 and 50 stitches” on her face after falling outside her home last November. In a January 1 message to members of her fan club, she wrote, “I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

