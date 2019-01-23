He’s here! Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second child, a boy, with her husband, Mike Fisher, on Monday, January 21.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” the country superstar, 35, announced on Instagram on Wednesday, January 23, alongside a slideshow of photos of her family with the newborn. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Underwood and the former Nashville Predators player, 38, tied the knot in July 2010. They are also the parents of 3-year-old son Isaiah.

The American Idol season 4 winner announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in August. “Mike and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she gushed in a video message to her fans. “This has just been a dream come true with [my new album, Cry Pretty] and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

Underwood debuted her baby bump at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry soon after, and gave fans an even closer glimpse in September in her “Love Wins” music video.

The singer revealed the sex of her second little one while cohosting the 2018 CMA Awards in November. Brad Paisley begged her to “gimme a little baby hint” during their opening monologue before listing a series of names. After Paisley, 46, asked, “Waylon or Willie?” Underwood finally caved, “Willie! It’s a Willie!”

“[I’m] just so thankful … to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother,” Underwood, who previously suffered three miscarriages, told Us backstage at the awards show. “It was just great news. We’re excited.”

