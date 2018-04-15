Carrie Underwood performed live for the first time since injuring her face in a fall in November, taking to the stage at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15.

The American Idol alum, 35, sang her new single, “Cry Pretty,” at the award show held in Las Vegas. The country superstar took the stage wearing a sequinned black minidress and got a sustained standing ovation.

As previously reported, the “Before He Cheats” singer broke her wrist and suffered multiple injuries after falling on some steps outside her Nashville home last year.

She revealed the following month that in addition to needing surgery on her wrist she’d gotten “between 40 and 50 stitches” on her face. “I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she wrote in a blog post to her fan club members.

Last week, the Grammy winner shared another update, writing that she is “doing pretty darn good these days!”

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there … and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time,” the mother of one wrote in a blog post. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Underwood, who’d been avoiding posting pictures of her whole face on social media as she healed, shared her first close-up photo, showing that she looks as beautiful as ever, on Instagram on Saturday, April 14, as she rehearsed for her performance at the ACM Awards.

She told fans in her blog post on April 10 that the title of her new song “speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

