Las Vegas is going country on Sunday, April 15, with the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards taking over the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand. The legendary Reba McEntire is back to keep things fun as host of the 53rd annual event, which celebrates the best of country music, and you can bet the stars are going to bring their fashion A-game on the red carpet.

After suffering multiple injuries (including a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face) in a fall at her Nashville home last November, Carrie Underwood is set to make her first public appearance and take the stage for a performance of her new song “Cry Pretty.” Fellow style stars Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Little Big Town are all also scheduled to perform, but we are just as excited to see what they are wearing.

We can always count on country musicians to have fun with color and style, and the 2018 ACM Awards red carpet is no exception with Hollywood heavyweights like Nicole Kidman and Rebecca Romijn also heading to Vegas for the big night. Keep scrolling to see all the dresses, gowns, jumpsuit and more!