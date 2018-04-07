Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have called it quits after two years together, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

While the former flames have put their relationship on pause for now, a source close to Lambert tells Us, “They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there.”

The “Vice” singer, 34, hinted at the split when speaking about her experience with heartbreak — and how it has influenced her music — during a March concert in Knoxville.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Lambert told the audience, according to Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.” She then performed her hit “Tin Man,” an emotional song about heartache.

For his part, the “Satisfy Me” musician, 29, also performed a song about love and loss when appearing on Bobby Bones’ syndicated radio show in February.

Fans speculated that the country star and her beau were over after they stopped posting about each other on their social media accounts. The last photo East posted of the “The House That Built Me” songstress was on her birthday in November, while Lambert’s last post about East was in January, ahead of his appearance on the Today show.

Us exclusively revealed in December 2015 that Lambert and East were dating, following Lambert’s divorce from Blake Shelton.

