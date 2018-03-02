Heartbreak isn’t always a bad thing. At least that’s Miranda Lambert’s philosophy. The country singer opened up about heartbreak and its influence on her music during a Knoxville concert on Thursday, March 1, amid rumors that she has split from boyfriend Anderson East.

According to Knox News, the 34-year-old didn’t hold back. “I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert told the audience before launching into her hit “Tin Man.” “I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite.”

She continued, “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

Us Weekly previously reported that fans have been speculating that Lambert and her boyfriend of two years have broken up. Lambert has not appeared on the musician’s Instagram since November, when she celebrated her birthday. Meanwhile, she has not posted a photo of him since January. Although the pair follow each other on Twitter and she follows him on Instagram, he does not follow her on Instagram.

East, 29, appeared on Bobby Bones’ syndicated radio show Wednesday, February 28 — just one day before Lambert’s Knoxville performance — and notably sang about heartbreak as well.

Us exclusively broke the news that Lambert and East were dating in December 2015, following her divorce from Blake Shelton.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!