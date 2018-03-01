Did Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Split?

Fans are speculating that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East may have called it quits after two years together.

East, 29, has not posted a photo of Lambert, 34, on Instagram since her birthday in November, and the last picture she shared of him was uploaded ahead of his appearance on the Today show in January. He also hasn’t liked any of her posts since December. He does not follow her on Instagram, though it is unclear if he ever did. However, they still follow each other on Twitter and she follows him on Instagram. In addition, he follows her best friend Ashley Monroe.

The couple have been facing break up rumors for weeks. Neither of them have publicly commented on the rumors.

Us exclusively revealed in December 2015 that Lambert and East were dating after her divorce from Blake Shelton, who is now dating Gwen Stefani. “She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with,” a source told Us of the two-time Grammy winner at the time. “Anderson is the coolest guy.”

Lambert commemorated her two-year anniversary with the musician on Instagram in November. “Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing her beau, adding the hashtags #PushingTime? #2yearstoday.

More recently, though, East seemed to have heartbreak on his mind. He appeared on Bobby Bones’ syndicated radio show on Wednesday, February 28, and performed his song “If You Keep Leaving Me,” which features the lyrics, “If you keep leaving me / I’ll keep loving you / If you keep hurting me / I’ll keep wanting you.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!