Gwen Stefani has spent the last two decades wowing us with her vocal abilities and her fearless fashion and beauty sense, which is why we were particularly thrilled to learn she will be headlining her very own residency in Las Vegas starting Wednesday, June 27, inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She is following in the famous footsteps of A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who will kick off her own set of shows at the MGM in December. Given her fierce style both on- and off-stage, we’re taking a look back at some of the “I’m Just a Girl” singer’s most Vegas-worthy looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!