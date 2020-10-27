Mrs. Shelton? Gwen Stefani is engaged to boyfriend Blake Shelton after more than five years of dating!

The “Baby Don’t Lie” singer, 51, and The Voice coach, 44, announced the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, October 27. “Yes please,” she captioned a photo of the pair kissing while she showed off her rock.

Shelton reposted the photo, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The engagement has been a long time coming for the pair: Stefani admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in April 2018 that she had been mulling over the prospect of marrying Shelton.

“You know what, I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 10.

“Just think about it,” DeGeneres, 60, urged. “I do, I think about it all the time,” the No Doubt frontwoman responded.

Stefani also revealed on the Today show in December that she hoped the country crooner is her “forever,” saying, “I hope so, yeah! I hope so!”

The “Ol’ Red” musician has also been candid about his love for the Grammy-winning songstress. He discussed in June 2018 how she helped him come back from what he called “rock bottom” following his July 2015 divorce from Miranda Lambert.

“When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom … it’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time,” Shelton told Willie Geist on Sunday Today about Stefani, who split from husband Gavin Rossdale in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage. She shares sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, with the Bush frontman, 53.

“I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal … But now here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level,” Shelton raved at the time.

Us broke the news in November 2015 that the twosome, who met on the set of The Voice, were dating.