Love conquers all! The coronavirus pandemic has halted many things, but proposals are still happening.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, for instance, got engaged in July 2020. The couple, who began dating amid the pandemic in late March, shared their engagement news with fans on July 22.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’- something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” the “Skyscraper” singer wrote via Instagram, alongside photos of the Malibu, California, proposal. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

The former Disney Channel star added: “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Across the pond, Brooklyn Beckham popped the question to his girlfriend of less than a year, Nicola Peltz, in late June. The duo announced their happy news on July 11, by posting a photo together taken by the photographer’s little sister, Harper.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” the model, who was first linked to Peltz in October 2019, wrote at the time. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

The Bates Motel alum gushed about the happy moment via social media, writing, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Ben Higgins didn’t let quarantine stop his plans to propose either. He popped the question to girlfriend Jessica Clarke in March.

Us Weekly broke the news on March 28 that the former Bachelor star asked Clarke to be his bride in Franklin, Tennessee, while staying with her family amid the quarantine. He originally planned to ask the University of Mississippi alum in New York City with dancers and both families in attendance.

“I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes,” Clarke wrote alongside a series of photos of Higgins popping the question at a pond behind her parents’ house. “I woke up in a dream today and I get to live this dream every day from now on.”

Scroll down to see which lovebirds, including Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell, have gotten engaged amid the coronavirus pandemic.