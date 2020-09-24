Demi Lovato is giving her heart a break. The singer and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, have called it quits on their six-month relationship and two-month engagement, Us Weekly confirms.

“The relationship has ended,” a source close to Lovato says.

Us Weekly broke the news in late March that the “I Love Me” singer, 28, was dating the Young and the Restless alum, 29, after her fling with model Austin Wilson. They confirmed their romance in May by slow dancing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video; the couple filmed their cameo while quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lovato and Ehrich fell for each other quickly, with a source exclusively telling Us in April that the Daytime Emmy nominee planned to propose and had a ring picked out. He did just that in July on a beach in Malibu.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” the Grammy nominee wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of the actor’s proposal. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich, for his part, wrote, “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Years before the New Jersey native and Lovato got together, he tweeted about having a crush on her. In a since-deleted post from December 2011, he wrote, “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant.” He also once allegedly tweeted about wanting to marry Lovato’s former friend Selena Gomez, but the “Confident” singer called the resurfaced posts “FAKE” earlier this month.

Lovato previously dated her Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas in 2010, That ‘70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos from 2016 to 2017 and fashion designer Henri Levy from 2018 to 2019.