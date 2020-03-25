Demi Lovato Is Dating Young and the Restless Star Max Ehrich

Heating up! Demi Lovato is dating soap opera star Max Ehrich three months after ending her brief fling with Austin Wilson, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, and the Young and the Restless actor, 28, have been exchanging flirty messages with one another on Instagram over the last few days, leading fans to believe that sparks could be flying. One week after the couple were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, a source close to Ehrich tells Us that the relationship is off to a strong start. A second insider confirms the romance, adding that the pair “met a few weeks ago.”

Speculation that the “I Love Me” songstress and Emmy-nominated actor were more than friends began when Lovato replied to a video of Ehrich singing “to my <3” on March 11. The actor dropped a heart and an infinity emoji in the comments soon after. Two weeks later, Lovato left a flirtatious comment on a shirtless photo of Ehrich, convincing fans that things between the two were escalating.

“When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️,” the actor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to which the “Skyscraper” singer replied, “Fine by me.”

The following day, Ehrich shared another video of himself singing a heartfelt rendition of Coldplay’s “Yellow.” Some followers were quick to assume that he was dedicating the tune to his new flame when he wrote “4D” with a rose emoji and a heart in the caption.

As the couple continues to adjust to life in self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, they’ve both been sharing a number of helpful resources for staying calm amidst the chaos. “Something that’s really helped me during this time is guided prayers and meditations,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, adding a link to a peaceful video titled “Let Go and Trust God.”

Ehrich shared the same meditation shortly after, noting on his own Instagram Story that “the power of prayer is so incredibly strong” and hoping that his followers would embrace the “love, grace, health, safety and peace” of the message.

Lovato’s new relationship comes three months after she called off her brief romance with Wilson, 25. Us confirmed that the Disney alum and the model were together in November 2019, but Lovato revealed her single status the following month when she asked fans to “stay nice” to Wilson in the wake of their split.

Ehrich, for his part, has previously been linked to actress Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray.

Us Weekly reached out to reps for Lovato and Ehrich but did not receive a response.