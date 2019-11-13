



Totally smitten! Demi Lovato is very excited about the new man in her life, Austin Wilson.

The Grammy nominee, 27, and her 25-year-old boyfriend “are really happy together” and have bonded over their shared sobriety, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Demi’s friends approve of Austin and they’re both great influences on each other,” the insider says. “Austin and Demi are both sober and it’s easy for them to connect and understand each other.”

The new couple made their romance Instagram official on Wednesday, November 13. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a mirror selfie of her shirtless love, writing: “My ❤️…”

Lovato’s beau, meanwhile, posted a snapshot of the duo, where he was shown wrapping his arms lovingly around the Disney Channel alum. He referred to the Camp Rock star as his “love.”

Lovato put her new relationship on display two weeks after ending her causal relationship with Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson, who she admitted to having a crush on during his run on The Bachelorette earlier this year. On October 30, Us confirmed that the former pair “pumped the brakes” on their buzzed-about fling.

“They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means,” the insider explained. “There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn’t right because they’re both so busy.”

The Air Force, 31, vet hinted about the end of their romance to Us last month. Johnson shared that he would “never” kiss and tell again after dating the “Cool for the Summer” singer and intended to keep things related to his love life “100 percent” to himself.

“I will say this, that Demi is amazing,” Johnson told Us on October 14. “I think that she’s a beautiful individual inside and out.”

Lovato has been linked to a few notable names before testing the waters with Wilson and Johnson. She most recently dated designer Henry Levy, whom Us confirmed she split with in March. The Sonny With a Chance alum has also dated Wilmer Valderrama, Joe Jonas and MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.