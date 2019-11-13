



Demi Lovato ’s new boyfriend’s Instagram followers soared after she debuted their relationship , leaving many fans wondering who the model is.

Lovato, 27, shared a black-and-white photo with Wilson on the social media app on Wednesday, November 13, alongside the caption, “My ❤️…”

Around the same time, the Los Angeles native posted another snap with the singer on his Instagram page, calling her “My Love.”

The new couple looked cozy in both pictures. In the one that Lovato uploaded, her shirtless beau gave her a kiss on the cheek as she posed in the mirror. And in his post, Wilson wrapped his arms around the pop star while taking a selfie in a bedroom.

The Disney Channel alum split from fashion designer Henri Levy in March after four months together. She later had a brief romance with The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson, which ended in October.

“Mike and Demi have pumped the brakes,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means. There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn’t right because they’re both so busy.”

Lovato previously dated Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

In light of the news of the Grammy nominee’s new romance, Us Weekly rounded up five things to know about Wilson.

1. He Has a Lot of Tattoos

Wilson shows off his heavily inked body in many of his Instagram photos. Among other artwork, he has a cross tattooed on his left temple, a spade symbol with wings on his neck, “Forever Grateful” on his chest, a portrait of Marilyn Monroe on his right arm, a large butterfly on his abs and “Stay Gold” on his knuckles.

2. He Is a Model

Wilson has appeared in advertisements for brands including the men’s urban clothing label Konus and the men’s skincare line Baxter of California.

3. He Switches Up His Look Quite Often

Wilson’s Instagram account includes pictures of him with black, brown and blond hair. Most recently, he rocked neon pink — including in the selfie he took with Lovato.

4. He and Lovato Run in the Same Circle

The pair were close friends with model Thomas Trussell III, who died in October from a drug overdose at age 31. They both paid tribute to Trussell on Instagram after his death, and the Camp Rock actress got a “T” tattoo on her forearm.

5. His Dad Was a Famous Skateboarder

Wilson’s father, George Wilson, was an original member of the Z-Boys, a California-based skateboarding group in the 1970s. George now owns the clothing line Rivi Goods.