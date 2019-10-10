



Gone too soon. Demi Lovato paid tribute to her friend Thomas Trussell III, who died on Tuesday, October 8, from a drug overdose.

“Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it,” the Grammy nominee, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 9. “RIP to my boo @sirtruss.”

In a second post, she added, “Addiction is NO joke.. heaven gained a beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

Lovato was among the many people who mourned Trussell’s death on Instagram. Celebrity wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, who was close friends with the late California native, also shared a tribute, writing, “My best friend and little brother overdosed and died yesterday. It’s taken me a day to write anything down. I loved you so much Tommy. You lit up every room. You loved hard. You showed up for your friends. You wanted to be sober so bad. You really tried. I watched you. Countless relapses but you always came back. … I have watched people die of the disease of addiction before but never someone this close to me. I will cherish you in my heart forever Tommy. You are gone too f–king soon.”

In the comments section of Reilly’s post, Lovato, Demi Moore, Kyle Richards and Lauren Jauregui left broken-heart emojis. Lisa Rinna commented, “Maeve sending you love I’m so sorry a beautiful life gone too soon.” And Kim Zolciak wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love your way.”

The news likely hit close to home for Lovato, whose own battle with addiction led to a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018 that left her hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. … I will keep fighting.”

Lovato completed a 90-day stint in rehab after her overdose. Then, multiple sources told Us Weekly exclusively in March that she briefly checked back into a treatment facility to continue focusing on her health.

“Every day is a constant struggle for Demi,” an insider told Us in July. “She’s remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential, especially following the first anniversary of her relapse.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

