



Demi Lovato has permanently paid tribute to her late friend, Thomas Trussell III, who died of a drug overdose on Tuesday, October 8, with a sentimental new tattoo.

On Monday, October 14, the 27-year-old songstress shared a black and white photo on her Instagram feed of the fresh ink, which is a cursive capital “T” that sits on her inner forearm.

“A T for Tommy. RIP you, special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss,” she wrote in the accompanying caption while thanking the tattoo artist, Rafael Valdez. “It’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this.”

She originally shared the news of her friend’s death in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 9. “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it,” she wrote in the first post.

“Addiction is NO joke,” she added in a second one. “Heaven gained a beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

The “Skyscraper” singer has gotten many beautiful tattoos that mean a lot to her.

In February, she got a rose on her finger in honor of her six months of sobriety from celeb go-to Winter Stone. “The flower, the thorn, it was kind of a rebirth and how flowers kind of die and come back, so I feel like that could mean something, for sure. … That’s kind of the feeling that I got,” Stone told Us. Then when she broke her sobriety in June, she debuted a new finger design that reads “free.”

However, the self-declared most meaningful one pays homage to her late great-grandma whom she calls “Mimaw.” On her left forearm is a black and white portrait of the women captured in her youth.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more,” she wrote in the caption when showing off the design in May. “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me… it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National HelplineOpens a New Window. at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

